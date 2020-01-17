Chinese phonemaker denies handset in Lifeline program came with preinstalled malware

Getty Images

The Chinese manufacturer of Phones provided to low-income families as part of a federal program says its devices don't come with malware already installed. This comes a week after a report from an anti-malware software company said the phones contained two malicious software that required several steps to remove.

Unimax, the maker of the UMX U683CL, released a statement Thursday regarding the phone mentioned in a blog post from Malwarebytes Labs on Jan. 9. It examined the handset and found no malicious software installed.

"After investigating this issue, Unimax Communications has determined that the applications described in the

posting are not malware," the company said. "In reviewing these applications, however, Unimax Communications has determined that there may be a potential vulnerability in the Settings App library. Because of this, Unimax Communications has updated software to correct the potential vulnerability. To Unimax Communications' knowledge, no customer data has been compromised."

The report about the budget Android phone, which is provided by Sprint-owned Assurance Wireless as part of the US government's Lifeline Assistance program, found two pieces of malware suspected of being of Chinese origin. Malwarebytes Labs said it received reports of the malware problems back in October.

Malwarebytes didn't immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the manufacturer's statement.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, and Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, penned a letter to Sprint CEO Michel Combes on Thursday about the infected phones. The two requested that the carrier look into the problem further.

"Mobile carriers and smartphone manufacturers should not sacrifice due diligence in the race to put devices on the market," the senators said in the letter. "It is urgent that Sprint addresses the risks posed by this specific device and takes comprehensive action to ensure that it does not sell dangerous devices to the public."

Among the senators' requests were for Sprint to contact those possibly affected, provide replacements to those who have infected phones and to verify whether other phones used in the program contain the same malware.

A company spokesperson said they will respond directly to the senators regarding the specific questions outlined in the letter.

Originally published Jan. 10.

Update, Jan. 16: Adds mention of letter from senators. Jan. 17: Adds comment from Unimax.

Now playing: Watch this: Motorola Razr: Reimagined for the future

Originally published Jan. 10, 8:19 a.m. PT.

Update, 11:51 a.m.: Adds comments from Sprint and FCC.