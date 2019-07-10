China's pollution is so bad it's blocking the sunlight from solar panels

Nicolas Asfouri / AFP/Getty Images

China touts renewable energy as its future, but new research shows that coal-driven air pollution is hurting the country's progress. Pollution has dimmed the sun to a point that it's affecting the output of solar panels there, a study has found.

The research, published Monday in the journal Nature Energy, mapped the impact of China's air pollution on potential solar output from about 1960 to 2015. Average solar generation declined by 11% to 15% during that time. Reverting back to the air quality from the 1960s could yield a 12% to 13% increase in electricity production and corresponding economic benefits -- $5 to $7 billion US dollars by 2030 -- according to the study.

The research team wasn't immediately available for comment.

