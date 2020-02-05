China's Coronavirus causes concerns for LG at MWC 2020

Sarah Tew/CNET

Citing safety concerns for its employees and the general public surrounding the global outbreak of the coronavirus, LG on Tuesday announced that it will "withdraw from exhibiting and participating" at Mobile World Congress 2020. MWC is the world's largest mobile trade show, which takes place every February in Barcelona. LG is one of the highest-profile companies to pull out of the show, just weeks before it is set to start on Feb. 24.

The South Korean electronics giant said in a statement that its decision will prevent "needlessly exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel." To announce its upcoming line of phone products, LG said it will hold other events in the near future.

MWC usually sets the stage for LG to launch its flagship line, known as its G-series, along with a few midrange devices too. As such, a successor to the LG G8 ThinQ, presumably called the LG G9 ThinQ, was expected to debut at the show.

LG may not be the only one to withdraw from MWC: The Chinese company ZTE has canceled its press conference at the show as well. Though it did not cite a specific reason nor release a statement, The Verge reports that it is also due to the health risks related to the coronavirus.

Among other companies expected at MWC, however, Huawei, Qualcomm and Xiaomi have confirmed to CNET that they do not plan any changes to their participation. Others we have contacted, including Samsung, Motorola and Ericsson, have not immediately replied to requests for comment.

GSMA, which is the organization that runs MWC, said in a separate statement that it's continuing to "monitor and assess the potential impact of the coronavirus" on the show. On top of increasing onsite medical support and disinfection programs, GSMA added three new measures:

Installing new signage onsite reminding attendees of hygiene recommendations

Implementing a mic change protocol in production for speakers

Communicating advice to all attendees to adopt a "no-handshake policy"

Now playing: Watch this: Deadly coronavirus detected in the US

Declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization, coronavirus is a pneumonia-like illness that, as of Feb. 4, has killed 427 people. The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December, but has spread to 25 other countries with a recent count of 20,000 confirmed cases.

In addition to its health risks, the coronavirus has had a ripple effect on businesses and global industries. Companies including Apple, Google and Nintendo have closed offices, limited business travel and experienced supply chain disruptions.