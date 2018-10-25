China suggests Trump 'can use Huawei' after iPhone tapping report

Win McNamee / Getty Images

China responded to a report that President Donald Trump's personal iPhone was tapped by its spies by suggesting that he switch to Huawei.

"If they are very worried about iPhones being tapped, they can use Huawei," said Hua Chunying, deputy director of the Chinese foreign ministry information department, according to a Thursday morning tweet by The Washington Post's Luna Lin.

Hua also dismissed the Wednesday New York Times report that China's spies are listening in on Trump's conversations as "fake news," the South China Morning Post reported.

"Seeing this report, I feel there are those in America who are working all-out to win the Oscar for best screenplay," she reportedly said at the ministry's regular briefing in Beijing.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.