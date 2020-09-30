China reportedly readying antitrust probe into Google after Huawei prompt

China may launch an antitrust investigation into Google after Huawei alleged that the search giant's use of its dominant Android operating system hurt competition, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Chinese State Council's antitrust committee may decide next month, it noted.
Neither the State Council, Google nor Huawei immediately responded to requests for comment.
This story will be updated shortly.
