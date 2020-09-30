CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Galarian Slowking Presidential debate 2020 Prime Day tips Baby Yoda with $350 Razor Crest Second stimulus check payment schedule Uber wins new London license TikTok ban delay

China reportedly readying antitrust probe into Google after Huawei prompt

The country's relationship with the US may affect the decision, according to Reuters.

Listen
- 00:22
Huawei Y6P

Huawei may have proposed that China launch an antitrust investigation into Google.

 César Salza / CNET en Español

China may launch an antitrust investigation into Google after Huawei alleged that the search giant's use of its dominant Android operating system hurt competition, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Chinese State Council's antitrust committee may decide next month, it noted.

Neither the State Council, Google nor Huawei immediately responded to requests for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.