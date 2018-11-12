China plans 5G coverage for world's longest sea bridge

Getty Images

China will bring the next generation of wireless technology to the world's longest sea bridge.

The 34-mile (55 km) bridge, which opened last month and links Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai by road, has been prepared for 5G coverage, China's state-run Xinhua press agency reported Sunday.

Workers managed to extend the coverage area of the optical fiber to more than 12 miles (20 km), double the usual onshore coverage, to get network signal to the entire bridge, the report noted.

Now playing: Watch this: Explaining 5G with a game of pool

"The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge now has good coverage of 4G service," said Fang Zheng, vice general manager of the WLAN office of ZTE, the bridge's network operator.

"Experts and workers have overcome the difficulties of a complex construction environment and the lack of an optical fiber to provide tailored 4G solutions for the bridge and prepare for the future upgrading of 5G service."

China's network carriers are expected to make the leap to 5G next year, along with those in Japan and Korea.

ZTE didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

5G: Your Next Big Upgrade: CNET's series on the next generation of cellular technology.

Not just speed: Check out 7 incredible things you can do with 5G.