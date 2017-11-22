China's former top internet censor faces corruption probe

Pool / Getty Images

One of the leading figures behind the Great Firewall of China is under investigation for corruption.

According to state media outlet Xinhua, China's anti-corruption agency is investigating Lu Wei, although no specific allegations have been revealed. Up until last year, Lu Wei was head of internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China, which keeps tight controls on citizens' use of social networks, VPNs and other online communication.

The former internet czar is the latest official to be implicated in an ongoing campaign to root out graft among Chinese officials.

China continues its policy of censoring and blocking content and communication online. Chat app Skype was the latest to be removed from the country's app stores this week.

