China banishes Winnie the Pooh from the internet (for a day)

China's Great Firewall strikes again. But this time, its victim is not a tech giant like Facebook, Google or Twitter, and, luckily, its censorship didn't last more than a day.

Winnie the Pooh was cast outside the mainland after Chinese netizens used memes to draw comparisons between Chinese President Xi Jinping and the honey-loving bear, reports the BBC.

The amusing memes that authorities took issue with, which have gone viral on the world wide web, include an awkward handshake between Xi and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe:

And his leisurely stroll with former US president Barack Obama:

FYI Winnie the Pooh is banned in China because of this image: pic.twitter.com/vAm9HBLK2e — Jason Yuan (@JasonYuanDesign) July 16, 2017

The ban applied mostly to posts on Weibo, a popular Twitter-esque platform in the country. Images of Pooh were deleted and comments with the character's name in Chinese will receive an error message.

Someone apparently thought better of eradicating Pooh from the internet, with pictures of him eventually returning to Weibo. Chinese netizens noted it seemed the ban has been removed.

The move could appear bizarre to non-Chinese citizens, but the country is no stranger to shutting down talk that it deems disrespectful of the government. The censorship this time is strategically timed ahead of a conference held by China's ruling party, said CBS.

