Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina trailer promises creeps and gore

Netflix just released the first full trailer for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and it's very clear this is not your '90s T.G.I.F. sitcom. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be darker, gorier and more focused on social issues than previous iterations. Between last years late October release of Stranger Things season 2 and this year's release of Sabrina, it looks like I'll be spending my second Halloween in a row binge watching Netflix.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse Sabrina's big internal conflict -- having to chose life as a witch, or life with her mortal friends, as she turns 16. It's the classic dilemma: Should you forgo an average teenage life via blood rite in the woods in the middle of the night?

"I'm not an evil person, but these are desperate times," she says in the trailer, which is tracked to the fizzy 1961 song "Happy Birthday, Sweet Sixteen" by Neil Sedaka.

The series is based on a 2014 reboot of the comic book.

Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka stars as Sabrina Spellman, the nearly 16-year-old half-witch. Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis play her aunts Zelda and Hilda and Bronson Pinchot plays her high school principal. The first season premieres on Netflix October 26.