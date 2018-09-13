Chilling Adventures of Sabrina trailer plays like a horror movie

Sabrina The Teenage Witch was always a little out of step with Archie and the rest of the Riverdale crowd, thanks to her magical powers. But the new trailer released Thursday for the Netflix series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (based on the comic of the same name) goes to eleven.

If you didn't see Sabrina in the title, or didn't realize the once jolly and perky teen had taken a darker turn in her newest comic, you might think it was just a trailer for a horror move about a witches' coven. Blood-red candles, a creepy rendition of "Happy Birthday," pentagrams, rituals and somebody with antlers. This is reminiscent of the 1981 Melissa Sue Anderson slasher film Happy Birthday To Me. Spooky!

Kiernan Shipka from Mad Men plays Sabrina, with Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto as her witch aunts, Hilda and Zelda, and Bronson Pinchot in a recurring role as the high school's puritanical principal. The first season hits Netflix on Oct. 26, just in time for Halloween.