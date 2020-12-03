CNET también está disponible en español.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina gears up for final battles in new season 4 trailer

Netflix is facing the end of its Sabrina fest -- and possibly the end of the world.

Chilling of Adventures of Sabrina is wrapping up. 

Sabrina Spellman and company are gearing up for a final series of battles in the new trailer for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 4, out Thursday.

In what will be the last installment of this edgy spin on Archie Comics' Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Sabrina and her coven of good-looking co-stars will have to defend their home from The Eldritch Terrors, which are some type of ancient beings that do not come in peace. 

"We have never faced a peril such as this," cousin Ambrose says in the trailer. But Sabrina has overcome seemingly undefeatable foes again and again, all with heaps of confidence and one great sweater after another. 

Much of the trailer's scenes come from earlier seasons, but we do gets glimpses of someone in a gas mask, a massive portal, a broken crystal ball and bloody cheerleaders.

The final season of this Netflix original drops on Dec. 31. 