Child's Play trailer shows terror when Chucky takes over smart homes

Artificial intelligence just got even scarier thanks to our favorite killer toy, Chucky. The latest trailer for the Child's Play reboot shows Chucky has a lot more toys to torture people with -- smart home devices.

In the trailer, Andy and his mom move to a new apartment for a fresh start. They, and many others, use an app named Buddi that can connect all your smart home systems. This gives Buddi, or Chucky in this case, the ability to control items like thermostats, connected cars, phones, TV and even a smart lawn mower. While Chucky still uses his signature knife, smart home devices give him a lot more ways to toy with his victims.

As people become more curious and concerned about what artificial intelligence can do, a murderous ghost controlling internet-of-things devices may give the world a good chill on a hot summer day.

Mark Hamill voices the evil Chucky, and the film also stars Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman and Brian Tyree Henry. Child's Play will premiere on June 21 in the US.