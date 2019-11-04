CNET también está disponible en español.

Chic home bar gifts under $100

From accoutrements to actual bar carts, perfect presents for your drinking buddies.

Food52

The bar cart has again become a staple of living rooms across the US. But it's around the holidays when a bar cart really stands out -- a vintage brass stunner dressed up in garlands and white mini lights may upstage your tree (or replace it). Whether you're looking to upgrade your own bar on wheels or liven up a friend's, we've got you covered with these no-fail cocktail-related presents for every budget under $100.

Home Basics bamboo mortar and pestle set

Get your grind on
Amazon

Spice things up with this small yet sturdy bamboo mortar and pestle set. It will eliminate the need for ground spices, pulverizing whole peppercorns and fennel seeds to ensure fresher flavor and stronger aromatics. In the process, you'll also get a nice workout and stress relief from the all-too-hectic holidays. There's a reason this ancient food processor has stood the test of time.

$10 at Amazon

Metallic gold pattern Old Fashioned glasses (set of 4)

Bottoms up
World Market

We love these vintage-vibe, fancy but funky gold-patterned glasses. They're the ideal vessel for an Old Fashioned (or two) or any other cocktail, especially during the holiday season. For recipients who might prefer a bit less flash, these crystal Old Fashioned glasses are classic and refined.

$24 at World Market

Basil Hayden's dark rye whiskey

A complex concotion
Basil Hayden's

This intriguing blend of Kentucky rye whiskey, Canadian whiskey and port makes a perfect gift for anyone (except the strict whiskey purist). Everyone else will appreciate the complex oaky notes, caramel tones, dried fruit flavors and a bit of rye spice. Best of all, according to Sara Havens for The Alcohol Professor, this one has a finish that tastes like sugar cookie dough.

$48 at Saucey

Scrappy's Bitters classic & exotic sets bundle

A grab bag of compelling ingredients
Amazon

Scrappy's bitters are handcrafted in small batches from organic ingredients with no artificial flavors, dyes or chemicals. This bundle includes two boxes of sample size bottles featuring both their Classic Bitters set and Exotic Bitters set. All together, there are eight flavors: chocolate, grapefruit, lavender, cardamom, celery, orange, Orleans (anise, citrus and cinnamon) and Aromatic (with vanilla notes). Perfect for the home mixologist who likes to experiment.

$38 at Amazon

Gold swan cocktail pick holder with feather picks
World Market

With a nod to The 12 Days of Christmas, this charming golden swan will add a little whimsy to anyone's bar cart. The eight feather-topped cocktail picks, perfect for skewering drink garnishes, is a big time upgrade over the disposable wooden ones.

$20 at World Market

Herb & Lou's-infused cocktail ice cubes

Boozy ice cubes
Food52

Freeze them, pop them into a glass and add liquor. Presto -- you've created a multilayered cocktail. There are five flavors in total, including The Cooper (with blood orange and ginger), The Cecile (with cucumber, watermelon juice, clover honey and thyme), The Clyde (with peach, lemon juice, sage, rosemary, juniper and vanilla) and The Oliver (an updated Negroni with wormwood extract). Each box contains 24 cubes of your chosen flavor. They're also great for non-imbibers, as they can be splashed with seltzer for a ready-made mocktail.

$36 at Food52

Schott Zwiesel Classico red wine decanter

Level up your wine game
Sur la Table

A nice bottle of red always makes a great gift. But you can make it better by throwing in a beautiful decanter. This one is pretty enough to use as a vase or art piece on the bar cart in between vino sessions. And if you really want to raise the stakes, add this perfectly-shaped bottle brush for cleaning its curvy interior.

$40 at Sur la Table

Mainstays 3-quart ice bucket

Class up your ice cubes
Walmart

Everyone needs an ice bucket. This one, made of stainless steel and featuring a hammered brass exterior, is attractive and affordable. And it comes with tongs, so no one needs to reach their fingers into the communal ice chest.

$20 at Walmart

11-piece cocktail shaker set

Everything you need to get started
Amazon

You can outfit your bestie's entire bar cart for under $60 with this sleek black matte metallic Boston shaker set. It's got all the essential tools: shaker, strainer, double jigger, muddler, bar spoon and tongs. It also comes in copper and silver to coordinate with any decor.

$55 at Amazon

Viski crystal mixing glass

For a gentler mix
Sur la Table

A beautiful solution for those who prefer their drinks stirred, not shaken

$30 at Sur la Table

Better Homes & Gardens Nicola bar cart

Bar cart 101
Walmart

If you can't swing a vintage bar cart on 1stdibs, this silver metal and classic glass version is a steal. With two tiers and built-in bottle holders, it has plenty of storage space for bottles, glasses and bar tools of varying heights and sizes. (If you're able to spend a little more, this gold bar cart with a mid-century modern vibe is also nice.)

$65 at Walmart

Acme Caitlin serving cart

A more modern cart
Walmart

For a more industrial style, this rustic oak and black metal bar cart is simple but striking. It includes a rack that can accommodate both wine bottles and glasses and two shelves for holding tools and bottles.

$98 at Walmart

Practico small bamboo cutting board

For slicing lemons and limes
Amazon

This miniature cutting board is perfect for slicing limes, other citrus or small garnishes. Made of bamboo, it has a juice groove to keep it from flooding over the sides, and is naturally resistant to bacteria. Plus, it's sleek and small enough not to interfere with the overall aesthetic of the bar cart. 

$14 at Amazon

White marble coasters

Use a coaster!
World Market

Marble is timeless and screams fancy. These geometric coasters are an easy, stylish and affordable way to say 'bye bye' to water rings.

$13 at World Market

This story was written by Dan Koday and updated by Chowhound Editors.

