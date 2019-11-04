Chic home bar gifts under $100

Food52

The bar cart has again become a staple of living rooms across the US. But it's around the holidays when a bar cart really stands out -- a vintage brass stunner dressed up in garlands and white mini lights may upstage your tree (or replace it). Whether you're looking to upgrade your own bar on wheels or liven up a friend's, we've got you covered with these no-fail cocktail-related presents for every budget under $100.

Amazon Spice things up with this small yet sturdy bamboo mortar and pestle set. It will eliminate the need for ground spices, pulverizing whole peppercorns and fennel seeds to ensure fresher flavor and stronger aromatics. In the process, you'll also get a nice workout and stress relief from the all-too-hectic holidays. There's a reason this ancient food processor has stood the test of time.

World Market We love these vintage-vibe, fancy but funky gold-patterned glasses. They're the ideal vessel for an Old Fashioned (or two) or any other cocktail, especially during the holiday season. For recipients who might prefer a bit less flash, these crystal Old Fashioned glasses are classic and refined.

Basil Hayden's This intriguing blend of Kentucky rye whiskey, Canadian whiskey and port makes a perfect gift for anyone (except the strict whiskey purist). Everyone else will appreciate the complex oaky notes, caramel tones, dried fruit flavors and a bit of rye spice. Best of all, according to Sara Havens for The Alcohol Professor, this one has a finish that tastes like sugar cookie dough.

Amazon Scrappy's bitters are handcrafted in small batches from organic ingredients with no artificial flavors, dyes or chemicals. This bundle includes two boxes of sample size bottles featuring both their Classic Bitters set and Exotic Bitters set. All together, there are eight flavors: chocolate, grapefruit, lavender, cardamom, celery, orange, Orleans (anise, citrus and cinnamon) and Aromatic (with vanilla notes). Perfect for the home mixologist who likes to experiment.

World Market With a nod to The 12 Days of Christmas, this charming golden swan will add a little whimsy to anyone's bar cart. The eight feather-topped cocktail picks, perfect for skewering drink garnishes, is a big time upgrade over the disposable wooden ones.

Food52 Freeze them, pop them into a glass and add liquor. Presto -- you've created a multilayered cocktail. There are five flavors in total, including The Cooper (with blood orange and ginger), The Cecile (with cucumber, watermelon juice, clover honey and thyme), The Clyde (with peach, lemon juice, sage, rosemary, juniper and vanilla) and The Oliver (an updated Negroni with wormwood extract). Each box contains 24 cubes of your chosen flavor. They're also great for non-imbibers, as they can be splashed with seltzer for a ready-made mocktail.

Sur la Table A nice bottle of red always makes a great gift. But you can make it better by throwing in a beautiful decanter. This one is pretty enough to use as a vase or art piece on the bar cart in between vino sessions. And if you really want to raise the stakes, add this perfectly-shaped bottle brush for cleaning its curvy interior.

Walmart Everyone needs an ice bucket. This one, made of stainless steel and featuring a hammered brass exterior, is attractive and affordable. And it comes with tongs, so no one needs to reach their fingers into the communal ice chest.

Amazon You can outfit your bestie's entire bar cart for under $60 with this sleek black matte metallic Boston shaker set. It's got all the essential tools: shaker, strainer, double jigger, muddler, bar spoon and tongs. It also comes in copper and silver to coordinate with any decor.

Sur la Table A beautiful solution for those who prefer their drinks stirred, not shaken.

Walmart If you can't swing a vintage bar cart on 1stdibs, this silver metal and classic glass version is a steal. With two tiers and built-in bottle holders, it has plenty of storage space for bottles, glasses and bar tools of varying heights and sizes. (If you're able to spend a little more, this gold bar cart with a mid-century modern vibe is also nice.)

Walmart For a more industrial style, this rustic oak and black metal bar cart is simple but striking. It includes a rack that can accommodate both wine bottles and glasses and two shelves for holding tools and bottles.

Amazon This miniature cutting board is perfect for slicing limes, other citrus or small garnishes. Made of bamboo, it has a juice groove to keep it from flooding over the sides, and is naturally resistant to bacteria. Plus, it's sleek and small enough not to interfere with the overall aesthetic of the bar cart.

World Market Marble is timeless and screams fancy. These geometric coasters are an easy, stylish and affordable way to say 'bye bye' to water rings.

This story was written by Dan Koday and updated by Chowhound Editors.