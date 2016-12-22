Chewbacca singing 'Silent Night' is your new favorite carol

Black mirrors: Why are so many TV shows obsessed with tech?

Sure, some people love Bing Crosby and David Bowie's "Little Drummer Boy"/"Peace on Earth" duet. Others swear by Burl Ives' "Holly, Jolly Christmas."

But none of those Christmas carols can compare with the YouTube video released Wednesday featuring Chewbacca singing that yuletide classic "Silent Night" in his native Shyriiwook.

There's such a tenderness when he croons "raaar rar rar rar!" And there's the sweet purr of his "haaar haaar roarr!"

He sings in the Millennium Falcon and on snowy Hoth. He sings in the original "Star Wars" and in the more recent "The Force Awakens."

The audio has a history. Back in 1999, Scott Andersen put together the song, which has since been stolen more times than Chewie (probably) has fleas. Andersen gave his blessing to this latest version for the "How It Should Have Ended" YouTube channel, and the video was assembled by James Covenant, the brains behind the 2013 Captain Picard hit "Make It So" (aka "Let It Snow").

Only the Wookiee's bestie, Han Solo, seems indifferent to Chewie's charms, trying to shush him at one point and muttering "This is ridiculous" at another. Watch all the way to the end for a terrifying cameo from a certain Santa-hatted Hutt.

It's truly the best Chewbacca video since ... well, you know.