Chewbacca rips off arm in deleted 'Force Awakens' scene

Enlarge Image Photo by Lucasfilm

It's a pretty, um, disarming scene.

A deleted scene from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" started circulating this weekend, and it shows off Wookiee Chewbacca's incredible strength. It also reminds fans of the series' fascination with appendage amputations.

The dramatic scene is less than a minute long, but it shows heroine Rey (Daisy Ridley) being threatened by hulking junk boss Unkar Plutt, who wants revenge and the return of the Millennium Falcon.

As you can guess, Falcon co-pilot Chewbacca isn't going to let that happen, and he rips Unkar Platt's entire arm off and tosses it onto a table.

The scene is included as an extra on the "Force Awakens" 3D Blu-ray. It started trending this weekend after a fan posted it to YouTube.

The account that first posted it has since been terminated -- though in true YouTube spirit, different versions have popped up. Naturally it can be seen on the home video, or you can read all about it, because the scene is included in the novelization of the film.

The scene is bound to remind fans of Han Solo's famous advice to C-3PO back in the original Star Wars film. Han warns the droids to let Chewbacca win a holographic game, because "Droids don't pull people's arms out of their sockets when they lose. Wookiees are known to do that."

Watching this scene is a good reminder: always let the Wookiee win.

