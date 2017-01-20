Chevy's annoying 'Real People' ad gets mocked, emoji-style

Here's what happens when Obama hands @POTUS to Trump

The problem with some ads is that you get to see them too much.

This can even affect ads that are good. And then there are Chevy's "Real People" ads. You know the ones.

The creators of these ads somehow found allegedly real people who are permanently agog at the wonders of Chevrolet.

They're like game show contestants who cannot believe they're on TV.

It was inevitable, then, that someone would try to inject a little reality into these ads. Behold this YouTube parody created by Zebra Corner. Here it is:

The ad it mocks is the one in which the moderator asks the real people to say what they think about the Chevy Cruze with emojis. (That video's embedded at the bottom of the story.) Yes, someone actually calls this car "sexy," with a politically correct emoji, of course.

Naturally, when you have really real people, they're not going to coo over the car. They're also not going to be emitting the obvious emojis, as requested by the producers.

And, as in all real research groups, there will always be one completely annoying dingbat who will tell it how it is. How it is in his eyes, that is.

His initial impression of the Cruze is expressed by the emoji of a turtle because "it looks f***ing slow."

He gets inside the Cruze and huffs: "What is this? A Ford Focus?"

And when he's asked to show the one emoji that sums up the whole car, you might guess what he offers. Clue: it's not a star, a goldmine or bright, shining sun.

Chevrolet didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. However, almost 740,000 YouTubers have already tuned in to this reality TV.

One day, perhaps, advertisers will allow real people to be real in ads. Real people might enjoy it.