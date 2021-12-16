Cher turns out to be mystery masked woman who snapped viral photo of couple

Cher/Twitter

You're out celebrating your birthday when a masked woman across the street asks if she can snap a photo of you and your boyfriend. You say yes, and the next thing you know, your face is all over social media. That's what happens when the masked woman who snaps your pic turns out to be Cher.

Getting photographed and complimented by a pop legend is quite the birthday present.

Leaving a Houston movie theater after seeing West Side Story, Cher tweeted Tuesday that she spotted a beautiful couple. "He was taking her pic, she had flowers. I said, 'Can I take your pic?' Had my mask on so they didn't know who I was."

When we were coming out of movie I saw beautiful

Couple.He Was taking

Her pic….She had flowers

I said … can I take your

Pic….Had my mask on so they didn’t Know Who I was. MAYBE Just a crazy woman..

THAT ME pic.twitter.com/M02p8I3tCk — Cher (@cher) December 14, 2021

The photo started making the rounds on Twitter, because Cher, and the couple, lifestyle blogger Syndie Germain and her boyfriend Tehran Stokes, recognized themselves.

"Omg! That's me," Germain responded, "and it was my birthday! Wow! I can't believe it!"

Omg! That's me, and it was my birthday! Wow! I can't believe it! 🥰 — Syndie (@beautifulsyndie) December 14, 2021

Stokes channeled similar excitement. "Wow! So we really did meet CHER! This night will certainly be remembered forever," Stokes tweeted.

The pair says they didn't recognize their impromptu photographer as Cher because she was standing far away, it was dark, she was well covered up and they weren't exactly expecting a megastar to help them capture their celebratory moment.

They seem to be fully embracing Monday's serendipitous encounter in Houston's River Oaks District. Germain posted a YouTube video all about the experience, and Stokes now describes himself in his Twitter bio as "the realtor Cher photographed."