Cher announces big-screen biopic: Here's what we know

The beat does go on. Singer and actress Cher, who's been a household name since blasting to fame with then-husband Sonny Bono in the 1960s, will be the subject of a big-screen biographical film, she announced this week.

"OK, Universal is doing biopic with my friends Judy Craymer (and) Gary Goetzman producing," Cher said in a tweet. "They produced both Mamma Mias." She also said her "dear dear friend" Eric Roth, who won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for Forrest Gump, will write the film. Cher herself will be one of the producers.

A representative for Universal confirmed the film but did not have further comment. There's no word yet on who will star or when it will be released.

Cher, who turned 75 the day after her announcement, has a long career for the film to cover. She was just 19 when she and Bono began singing as Sonny and Cher. Their hits include I Got You Babe, The Beat Goes On, and Baby Don't Go. They also co-hosted The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour variety show, and later The Sonny & Cher Show, although their marriage fell apart after three seasons of the first program. They divorced in 1975, and Bono died in a ski accident in 1998.

After the Sonny and Cher days, Cher went on to a solo career with such hits as Half-Breed and Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves. She also starred in movies, including Silkwood, Mask and The Witches of Eastwick, winning a best actress Oscar for Moonstruck. Other hit songs included Believe and If I Could Turn Back Time. In addition to her Oscar, she's won a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, three Golden Globe Awards and more.

Cher was married to rock musician Gregg Allman from 1975-1979. She has two sons, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.

Fans seemed thrilled about the movie.

"I have been waiting for this since I was 15," wrote one Twitter user. "It only took 50 years! When will it be done?"

To that, Cher replied, "I had more life to live."