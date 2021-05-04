Chelsea vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League: Semi-final start time, how to watch

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Folks, this season's Champions League 2020/2021 is rapidly approaching its conclusion. Man City just defeated PSG 4-1 on aggregate, and Real Madrid and Chelsea are about to play to decide who meets Man City in the final.

The first leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea ended in a 1-1 draw. There's not much between these two top sides and we expect a close contest in the second leg.

Here's everything you need to know...

Champions League Semi-Finals Start time

US

The second leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid kicks off at 3 p.m. ET (12 noon PT) on May 5.

UK

The second leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid kicks off at 8 p.m. GMT on May 5.

Australia

The second leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid kicks off at 5 a.m. AEDT on May 6.

How to watch

US

The long and short of it is, your best bet is signing up with Paramount Plus.

All the details on Paramount Plus' online coverage of Champions League matches can be found here. Paramount Plus has access to all Champions League matches. You'll also be able to watch all matches in the Europa League, the second-tier European competition.

Univision has the rights to the US Spanish broadcast of the Champions League, however. You can find out more here.

UK

If you want to watch Champions League football in the UK, our recommendation is sign up with BT Sport.

BT Sport is streaming all the Champions League matches, but it also gives you access to a bunch of other good stuff, like UFC, so it's worth getting.

Australia

Much like the English Premier League, Optus Sport is showing all the Champions League matches in Australia.

If you care about watching soccer at all, the Optus Sport deal is a good one. Especially if you follow the EPL which, being the most high profile league on the planet, most soccer fans do.



Disclaimer: I subscribe to the service and love it. Easy access to all matches on my smart TV and works nicely with a mobile app.