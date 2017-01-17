Chelsea Manning's sentence commuted by Obama

MacBooks to embrace new CPUs, big RAM boost, analyst says

Up Next MacBooks to embrace new CPUs, big RAM boost, analyst says

Photo by Mike Kemp, In Pictures via Getty Images

Today, President Barack Obama commuted the majority of Chelsea Manning's sentence.

Manning, formerly Bradley Manning, was arrested in 2010 after sending 700,000 military files and communications to WikiLeaks. In 2013, Manning was sentenced to a 35-year sentence. Many viewed Manning as the unfortunate scapegoat for WikiLeaks and Julian Assange.

Earlier this week there were rumors that Manning was on Obama's commutation shortlist.

Recently, calls for Manning's clemency grew as Obama's term neared its end. Edward Snowden tweeted his support of Manning on January 11:

And WikiLeaks tweeted January 12 that if Obama grants Manning clemency, Assange would agree to be extradited to the US.

As reported by the New York Times, the terms of Mr. Obama's commutation is that Manning will be freed on May 17 of this year -- rather than in 2045.

The White House didn't respond for a request for comment.