A $40 digital air fryer for the crispiest fries, tots and more

Chefman

If your kitchen is still short an air fryer, you're missing out on the simplest, fastest way to make a quick snack that doesn't suck. Right now, a 3.7-quart digital air fryer by Chefman is down to just $40 at Best Buy. That's 50% off the retail price and $20 cheaper than the same model on Amazon. I use my air fryer once a day, on average, and if you've got kids who eat loads of frozen snacks like chicken fingers, tater tots and pizza rolls, you're going to wonder how you ever lived without one.

Air fryers don't require any preheat time and use convection (fast, hot, concentrated heat) to create a crispy, fried-like outer shell without the use of messy, unhealthy oil.

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for a digital air fryer all year. Best Buy will also ship the Chefman TurboFry digital air fryer for free, next day.