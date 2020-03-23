A $25 space-saving K-cup coffee maker on sale at Best Buy

Deal Savings Price



As far is space-savers go, the Chefman single-serve K-cup coffee maker is about as good as it gets. Right now Best Buy is selling the small yet sleek pod coffee maker for just $25 -- down from $50 -- for today only as part of its Deal of the Day promotion. And for bigger cooking and baking projects, the cult-favorite KitchenAid 5-quart stand mixer is marked down to just $200 (normally retails for $450 or more). Let's take a look at both kitchen deals.

CHEFMAN The Chefman single-serve is barely any bigger than a standard 14-ounce to-go mug (mug pictured is not included). It'll work with any K-cup-style pods, of which there are now hundreds, including non-coffee pods like herbal teas, chai, hot chocolate and more. Just pop, push, wait a few seconds and you're out the door with a fresh-brewed jolt of caffeine. It also takes ground beans using the included filter, if you prefer, but in a couple of verified purchase reviews, buyers suggest sticking to the pods.

KitchenAid And since many us are working with some extra hours at home this week, there's a fleet of colorful KitchenAid stand mixers down to less than $200 to finally get your perfect croissant project underway. KitchenAid is a true category leader and the best pal of pastry fanatics and home chefs. The stand mixer is critical for large-scale home baking projects but it also transforms into a number of other useful appliances with easy attachments like a meat grinder, veggie spiralizer (for health) and ice cream maker (for happiness). It's available in four fun colors at this sale price, including last year's KitchenAid color of the year: Birds of Paradise pink.

Best Buy will ship any order over $40 for free. Or choose free in-store pickup and grab your haul whenever it is convenient for you. Best Buy is currently offering no-contact curbside pickup in light of concerns you may have because of the coronavirus pandemic.