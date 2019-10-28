This well-rated digital air fryer is on sale for $40, today only

Best Buy

You've likely heard the buzz around air fryers and perhaps you've been tempted to try one yourself. The promise of healthier "fried" snacks like fries, wings and mozzarella sticks is pretty alluring after all and air fryers totally deliver. That's why it's such great news that a reliable Chefman digital air fryer is currently on sale for under $40 as part of Best Buy's Deal of the Day.

The 2.5-liter countertop air fryer with easy-to-use programmable digital temperature control and 30-minute timer has garnered solid ratings in more than 500 reviews on Best Buy. The Chefman is marked down $30 off the original price right now and for today only. With free shipping, you can have this magic snack factory delivered to your door by Oct. 30 or order online and pick up in-store, if you'd prefer.

Best Buy The Chefman digital air fryer uses rapid air technology instead of oil to achieve that crispy fried taste and texture with far less of the fat. Cook your favorite frozen foods, snacks and the perfect game day spread in minutes. Cleanup is a snap and all parts are dishwasher-safe.