Take $60 off this air fryer-dehydrator combo and tailgate like a boss

Chefman

You don't have to click around very far to find out how much we love air fryers for healthier "fried" versions of crowd-pleasers like wings, french fries, eggplant parm and chicken fingers. To make even more use of your precious kitchen space, however, consider an air fryer with several functions like this Chefman 6-liter digital air fryer, dehydrator and rotisserie combo. It scores high marks in more than 1,000 verified-purchase reviews and is currently on clearance at Best Buy, down to just $90 (normally $150).

Beyond the multiple functions, we dig the Chefman's clear glass front (most air fryers don't have this) so you can see the progress of a batch of dried turkey jerky, air fried mozzarella sticks or rotisserie chicken in real time and without having to open it. A 6-liter capacity is more than enough to cook for a family (or socially distanced tailgate) of nearly any size, while eight presets allow you to toggle easily from air fry to bake mode, dehydrate and reheat. Best Buy will ship the Chefman combo cooker for free or choose in-store pick-up and grab it later today.