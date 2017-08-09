Craving meatballs packed with Cheetos? Hankering for Flamin' Hot Cheetos chicken tacos? Dreaming of cheesecake with a Cheetos crust?

If these combinations sound appealing, you want to stop by The Spotted Cheetah pop-up restaurant, hosted by Cheetos maker Frito-Lay and named for snack-food mascot Chester Cheetah.

Food Network star and chef Anne Burrell will serve up her unusual creations at the New York City venue next week. The menu will include some rather inventive selections such as Cheetos Mix-ups Crusted Chicken Milanese or Cheetos Sweetos Apple Crepes.

Even the snootiest of foodies might have a hard time passing up Flamin' Hot and White Cheddar Mac n' Cheetos and Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickles.

There's a limited time to grab a seat at The Spotted Cheetah. The pop-up will only around for three days.

Curious connoisseurs must reserve a spot via Open Table. The Spotted Cheetah will be open from August 15 to 17 at 211 W. Broadway.

