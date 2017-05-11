Checkpoint, mental health and games: Girt by CNET podcast 109

Enlarge Image Checkpoint

On this week's show, we're joined by Dr Jennifer Hazel of Checkpoint, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues and helping those affected by them through video games.

Already a website offering insight into how games can affect and improve mental health, Checkpoint is currently seeking crowdfunding to produce a web series on Kickstarter. Dr Hazel talks with us about her work, the role of games in mental health and the reason the organisation is looking to produce a web series.

You can learn more about Checkpoint here, and find the Kickstarter page for the web series here.

Girt by CNET podcast 109 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe to Girt by CNET

iTunes (MP3)

RSS (MP3)

Google Play

CNET RSS

Tune in Radio

Sound Cloud

Sticher

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Star Wars at 40: Join us in celebrating the many ways the Force-filled sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.