Not to be outdone by Amazon's big Prime Day promotion, electronics retailer Best Buy also has a bunch of high-tech deals up its sleeve. The list of discounted gear includes everything from Apple Watches, Roomba robot vacuums, iPhones, headphones, and HDTVs.
The bulk of the sale kicks off tomorrow on Tuesday 11 July, though some products are already on sale today. Check out the list below, as shared by Best Buy via email, to see if any of these gizmos takes your fancy.
>> Save $70 on Apple Watch Series 2 – including Nike+
>> Save $150 on iPad Pro 9.7" *Available Monday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 11
>> Google Home for $99 (Save $30) *Available all week long, starting Monday, July 10
>> Save $200 on iRobot Roomba 877 (now $399.99)
>> Save $200 on Dyson Vacuum (now $199.99)
>> Save on Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds
>> Save $200 on iPhone SE (with qualified activation)
>> 39-inch Insignia HDTV for $149.99 (save $80)
>> Save up to $100 on select computers