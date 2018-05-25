Check out these Memorial Day smart-home deals

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

The prices aren't quite as low as Black Friday, perhaps, but if you're looking for deals on smart-home gadgetry, you could really do a lot worse than Memorial Day weekend. Many brands offer special discounts, and a number of retailers will often match those discounts in-store, making it a good time to splurge on those connected lights or security cameras you've been thinking about buying.

Among the best deals: the Siri- and Alexa-compatible Honeywell Lyric T5 smart thermostat for just $99 at Best Buy, complete with a free Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. Most retailers also have Philips Hue smart lights marked down by 15 percent, and you'll also find good deals on Nest thermostats bundled with free Google Home Mini smart speakers.

In short, it's a good time to take a look at what's out there. To that end, take a look at the standout deals we found from the top retailers (and if you spot a good one that we missed, let us know in the comments).

Amazon

Best Buy

Home Depot

Lowe's

Target

Walmart

Additional deals

