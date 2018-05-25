Check out these Memorial Day smart-home deals

The prices aren't quite as low as Black Friday, perhaps, but if you're looking for deals on smart-home gadgetry, you could really do a lot worse than Memorial Day weekend. Many brands offer special discounts, and a number of retailers will often match those discounts in-store, making it a good time to splurge on those connected lights or security cameras you've been thinking about buying.
Among the best deals: the Siri- and Alexa-compatible Honeywell Lyric T5 smart thermostat for just $99 at Best Buy, complete with a free Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. Most retailers also have Philips Hue smart lights marked down by 15 percent, and you'll also find good deals on Nest thermostats bundled with free Google Home Mini smart speakers.
In short, it's a good time to take a look at what's out there. To that end, take a look at the standout deals we found from the top retailers (and if you spot a good one that we missed, let us know in the comments).
Amazon
- Save $40 when you buy two Amazon Cloud Cams ($200). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $15 on the Amazon Echo smart speaker ($85). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $100 on an Amazon Echo and TiVo Bolt 3TB DVR bundle.
- Save $10 on the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker ($40). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $150 when you buy two Amazon Echo Show touchscreen smart speakers ($310). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $50 when you buy an Amazon Echo Show and Amazon Cloud Cam bundle.
- Save $40 when you buy two Amazon Echo Spot touchscreen smart speakers ($220). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $30 on the Amazon Tap wireless smart speaker ($100). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $70 on an Amazon Key Home Kit with an Amazon Cloud Cam and compatible smart lock ($220). Read about CNET's first-hand experiences with Amazon Key here.
- Save $15 on the Belkin WeMo Light Switch ($35). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $15 on the Belkin WeMo Dimmer Switch ($65). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $30 when you buy two Ezviz Mini 360 smart cameras ($150). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $50 on the Garmin Speak Plus voice navigator with Amazon Alexa and built-in dash camera ($180).
- Save 10 percent on select Lifx smart bulbs. Read CNET's review of the Lifx Mini here.
- Get a MiariGear Mini Smart Plug for $10.
- Save $125 on the Netgear Arlo Pro 2-camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Security Camera System ($295). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $153 on a Netgear Arlo Cam 2-pack ($197). Read the CNET review here.
- Save 15 percent on select Philips Hue bulbs, starter kits and accessories.
- Save $50 on a 2nd-gen Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller ($150). Read the CNET review here.
- Save 15 percent on a TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Lite 2-pack ($46.74). Read the CNET review here.
Best Buy
- Save $15 on the Amazon Echo smart speaker ($85). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $10 on the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker ($40). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $15 on the Belkin WeMo Light Switch ($35). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $15 on the Belkin WeMo Dimmer Switch ($65). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $20 on the Belkin WeMo Insight Smart Plug ($25). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $30 on the C by GE Sol Smart Lamp with Amazon Alexa ($120). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $10 on a C by GE C-Life 2-bulb Starter Kit ($55.24). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $50 on a Honeywell Lyric T5 Wi-Fi Thermostat ($100), plus get an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for free with your purchase ($50 value). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $50 on the JBL Link 10 Portable Bluetooth smart speaker with the Google Assistant ($100). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $50 on the JBL Link 20 Portable Bluetooth smart speaker with the Google Assistant ($150). Read the CNET review here.
- Save 10 percent on select Lifx smart bulbs. Read CNET's review of the Lifx Mini here.
- Save $40 on the Logitech Harmony Ultimate Remote with Harmony Hub ($140). Read the CNET review here.
- Save 15 percent on select Philips Hue bulbs, starter kits and accessories.
- Save $22.50 on a Philips Hue White Ambiance 4-bulb LED Starter Kit ($127.49), plus get a Google Home Mini smart speaker for free with your purchase ($49 value). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $30 on the Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm LED Light Panel Starter Kit ($200). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $20 on the Nest Thermostat E ($149), plus get a Google Home Mini smart speaker for free ($49 value). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $50 on the 3rd-gen Nest Learning Thermostat in your choice of finish ($199), plus get a Google Home Mini smart speaker for free ($49 value). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $170 on the Netgear Arlo Pro 3-camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Security Camera System ($410). Read the CNET review here.
Home Depot
- Save 10 percent on select Lifx smart bulbs.
- Save 15 percent on select Philips Hue bulbs, starter kits and accessories.
- Save $20 on the Nest Thermostat E ($149), plus get a Google Home Mini smart speaker for free ($49 value). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $50 on the 3rd-gen Nest Learning Thermostat in your choice of finish ($199), plus get a Google Home Mini smart speaker for free ($49 value). Read the CNET review here.
Lowe's
- Save $20 on the Honeywell Lyric C1 Security Camera ($99). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $20 on the Nest Thermostat E ($149), plus get a Google Home Mini smart speaker for free ($49 value). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $50 on the 3rd-gen Nest Learning Thermostat in your choice of finish ($199), plus get a Google Home Mini smart speaker for free ($49 value). Read the CNET review here.
Target
- Save $25 when you buy both the Google Home and Google Home Mini smart speakers.
- Save $20 on the Nest Thermostat E ($149), plus get a Google Home Mini smart speaker for free ($49 value). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $50 on the 3rd-gen Nest Learning Thermostat in your choice of finish ($199), plus get a Google Home Mini smart speaker for free ($49 value). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $70 on a Netgear Arlo 2-camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Security Camera System ($260). Read the CNET review here.
Walmart
- Save $25 when you buy both the Google Home and Google Home Mini smart speakers.
- Buy a Google Home Max smart speaker, get a free Google Home Mini smart speaker ($49 value).
- Save $20 on the Nest Thermostat E ($149), plus get a Google Home Mini smart speaker for free ($49 value). Read the CNET review here.
- Save $50 on the 3rd-gen Nest Learning Thermostat in your choice of finish ($199), plus get a Google Home Mini smart speaker for free ($49 value). Read the CNET review here.
Additional deals
Some purchasing links were pulled from the CNET price tracker, which means that CNET earns a commission if you end up using those links to buy something.
