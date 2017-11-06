Check out these Black Friday discounts on Echo, Kindle and Fire products

Sarah Tew/CNET

Black Friday is less than three weeks away -- and so are some great deals on Amazon devices.

The online retailer just tipped us off to four specific deals starting on Thanksgiving Day, plus one that begins a few days earlier:

The email from an Amazon rep says the deals are slated "over Black Friday weekend," so they should go through Sunday, Nov. 26 -- if not Nov. 27, aka "Cyber Monday."

For what it's worth, Amazon is having a one-day sale now to celebrate the third anniversary of the Echo platform. But with these deals on deck for Thanksgiving week, you may well want to wait. (Other products not listed above could well be discounted as well.)

