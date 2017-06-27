When it's time to update your kitchen appliances, $5,000 can go a long way. At this price range, you can splurge a bit on your large appliances and get a few more extras on your products. With $5,000, you can peruse French-door or door-in-a-door refrigerators, slide-in ranges, induction cooktops, and dishwashers with roomy racks and a multitude of cleaning cycles, products that are hard to find if you have less money to play with.

(Only have $2,500 to spare on large kitchen appliances? We've got you covered.)

Here are the best refrigerators, ovens and dishwashers you can buy for a total of $5,000 or less:

Refrigerators

Forget the traditional top-freezer refrigerators you grew up with. With a $5,000 budget, you can look at fridges with different designs to accommodate your food storage needs.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

When we tested this $1,000 refrigerator, it had the best performance of any refrigerator that had come through the CNET appliances test lab. It might be plain to look at on the outside, but the interior excelled at keeping food cold.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

This Food Showcase refrigerator features a door in a door, which means you can open the fridge's front panel to expose in-door shelves without the need to open the entire door. You can find the Samsung RH25H5611SR for as little as $1,400, which makes it one of the least expensive fridges with the door in a door.

Stoves

A $5,000 kitchen appliance budget means you can start to look at slide-in stoves. These appliances don't have a back panel (all the controls are in the front) and cost more than their freestanding counterparts. You can also consider induction cooktops for your upgrade.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Induction ranges like the Kenmore 95073 use electromagnetism to cook food. Usually, stoves with this type of cooktop can surpass $2,000. This $1,300 Kenmore is a less expensive option that still has all the safety and efficiency benefits of induction cooking.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

This slide-in electric range offers a great performance -- it cooked foods quickly and evenly during our testing. And its $2,065 won't eat up your entire appliance budget.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

KitchenAid loaded this gas slide-in range with useful features such as a baking drawer in which you can slow cook and an insert to add steam to your baking. And you can find the KSGB900ESS for less than its original MSRP of $2,650.

Dishwashers

With a $5,000 budget, look for dishwashers with a strong cleaning chops and bonus features like a steam prewash to loosen food bits on your dishes.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

This $800 dishwasher from GE Appliances has a great mix of features that rivals that of appliances that cost hundreds of dollars more, such as that aforementioned steam prewash.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

This Bosch dishwasher has the best cleaning rating of any machine we've tested, including models that cost more than $1,000. During testing, the dishwasher also displayed a great drying performance that limited water spots.

Final thoughts

You can buy a lot of high-quality large kitchen appliances with a $5,000 budget. Do your research and decide which features are must-haves to make sure your money goes far.