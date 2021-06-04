Check out Amazon's $5 Prime Video sale

Lionsgate

Some movies are only good enough to rent, but what if the price to own and the price to rent are only $1 apart? Amazon's Prime Movies service is having a huge sale right now, with a large collection of films available for $5. Each of these movies are typically available to rent for $4, which is still the case right now, but if you pay that extra dollar you can now watch these films over and over.

This collection has some great movies in it. From Jennifer's Body to John Wick to Taken 1, 2 and 3 among many others, there's a lot to enjoy for very little. There are also a few deals associated with joining partner streaming services, like IMDBtv and Showtime. It's a ton of offers to sort through, but the end result will undoubtedly be a great weekend with some quality movies.