CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Uber loses London license Koalas not "functionally extinct" Sonic the Hedgehog Disney Plus Walmart Black Friday 2019 Early Black Friday Deals

Cheapskate roundup: Pokemon Sword, Fitbit Versa 2, free Echo Dots and lots more

Also, psst: Just found out there's an even better Echo Show 8 deal coming soon. Very soon.

Listen
- 02:44
echo-show-8-1

Wait! The Echo Show 8 will drop to $80 starting Saturday.

 Chris Monroe/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

It's Black Friday week, which means I'm necessarily focused on all things Black Friday. It seems a little crazy to serve up my usual Cheapskate deal(s) when this entire week is a cheapskate's bounty. But there are too many items on my radar that I feel obligated to share. So if you'll forgive me a bulleted list, let's get straight to it:

Black Friday 2019

Okay, that's it for today! Anything here strike your fancy?

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.