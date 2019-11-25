Cheapskate roundup: Pokemon Sword, Fitbit Versa 2, free Echo Dots and lots more

It's Black Friday week, which means I'm necessarily focused on all things Black Friday. It seems a little crazy to serve up my usual Cheapskate deal(s) when this entire week is a cheapskate's bounty. But there are too many items on my radar that I feel obligated to share. So if you'll forgive me a bulleted list, let's get straight to it:
- The new Pokemon games for Nintendo Switch are scorching-hot right now. And here's just about the best deal I've seen: Pokemon Sword for Nintendo Switch for $44.99 with code ALT9A. You need a Rakuten account to score that deal. Sword (and its counterpart, Shield) are selling for $60 pretty much everywhere else.
- The Fitbit Versa 2 is on sale for $150 just about everywhere, but this Kohl's deal beats them all, because it's the Versa 2 for $150 and you get $45 in Kohl's Cash. Just make sure to spend it before Dec. 9.
- Stop! Before you preorder an Amazon Echo Show 8 for $99.99, check this out: Amazon will cut the price to $79.99 starting this Saturday, Nov. 30. Read CNET's Echo Show 8 review if you're struggling to decide between this, the Echo Show 5 and the full-size Echo Show. (Spoiler: This is the one to get. Especially at this price.)
- Best Buy has a bunch of Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs on sale at or near all-time-low prices. But here's the added bonus: You get a free Echo Dot when you purchase any of them. A best bet: The Insignia 32-inch Fire TV for $109.99.
- In the face of seemingly constant Fire TV Stick and Roku deals, the Google Chromecast often gets overlooked. But it has a few notable advantages -- and right now you can pick up a refurbished current-gen Google Chromecast for $19.99. That's via Facebook Marketplace and one of the lowest prices I've seen. Read CNET's Chromecast review to learn more.
- Calling all apartment-dwellers and winter-fearers: You can grill your precious meats indoors and not have to worry about smoke. Today only, pick up the Philips Advance Smoke-less Indoor Infrared Grill for $119, plus $5 for shipping. It lists for $300 and currently runs $195 at Amazon.
- Are you a vinyl-phile? Get your old records out of the basement and spin them on the Altec Lansing Belt Drive Turntable for $45 with promo code DS8. This highly rated model, which includes built-in speakers, Bluetooth and FM radio, sells for $70-$90 elsewhere.
Okay, that's it for today! Anything here strike your fancy?
