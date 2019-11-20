Cheapskate daily: 5 seriously good deals under $30

Microsoft

Can we pause for a moment to focus on deals that have nothing to do with Black Friday? Yes, please! Here's a handful of excellent items that all happen to be on sale today. (By the way, if you don't mind deals that do concern Black Friday, here's a roundup of the best ones under $30 -- which fits today's theme.)

5 Gears of War Xbox games for $26

Calling all Xbox One owners! For a limited time, CDKeys has the Gears 5 Bundle Pack for $25.99. That nets you not only Gears 5, which runs $39 all by itself at Amazon, but also Gears of War 2, 3, 4 and Ultimate Edition. You'll receive codes for instant digital redemption (meaning downloads rather than boxed copies).

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi pad: $27

Desk lamps have evolved. This one, for example, features a long LED panel that spreads out the light, seven brightness options and five light-temperature options -- all combining to give you exactly the lighting experience you need. Oh, yeah: It has a Qi pad as well, so lay your phone on it for easy recharging. It also has a USB port for charging stuff the old-fashioned way (you know: With a cord).

TaoTronics

It typically sells for around $40, but for a limited time, and while supplies last, the TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi pad is just $26.99 with promo code CNETDSKLMP.

A full-featured smartwatch for $22.59

Can a super-cheap smartwatch possibly be any good? This one is actually pretty solid. For a limited time, and while supplies last, SmartWear Tech via Amazon has the BingoFit Eden smartwatch for $22.59. That's after clipping the on-page $5-off coupon and then applying promo code ZY3GQHTP at checkout.

I actually wrote about this in much greater detail earlier, so check that out if you want to learn more.

Add a headphone jack to your USB-C phone or tablet for $14

ESR

No headphone jack? No problem. This ESR 2-in-1 USB-C headphone jack adapter is just $13.99 when you clip the on-page $2-off coupon and apply promo code LYD7CHBH. It's a dongle that plugs into a USB-C port on your phone or tablet, supply both a Power Delivery-compatible USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Translation: You can listen to tunes using your favorite wired headphones and charge your device at the same time. It works with USB-C-equipped Android phones and iPad Pros.

Aukey USB and wireless power bank: $15

Aukey

Aukey's new Sprint Wireless 8,000-mAh power bank is just $15 with promo code cheapskate. Regular price: $35. Not much larger than your phone, the Sprint offers not only USB-C and USB Type-A ports (the latter supporting Quick Charge 3.0), but also a Qi charging pad.

Even if you can't use one of these yourself, this would make an excellent gift. At $15, I think it's a steal.

Your thoughts on today's deals? Let me hear them in the comments!

