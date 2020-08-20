Cheap school laptop option: The iPad 10.2 for $279

CNET

Can't find a Chromebook for the upcoming virtual school year? Consider an iPad, which is surprisingly affordable at the moment and can handle many classroom activities just as well as a laptop.

How affordable? For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the . That's $50 off the regular price. I've seen it as low as $249 in the past, but given the high demand right now (it's pretty much sold out at Amazon), it may be awhile before that deal comes around again.

With its 10.2-inch screen, the iPad is definitely a bit more cramped than most laptops. But I suspect that won't matter much to students, especially if the primary needs are apps like Google Classroom and Zoom.

There are two key essentials to round out this solution: a stand and a keyboard. You can feed two birds with one scone by choosing a keyboard case, which props up the tablet at a comfortable viewing angle. There are many such products available; one good bet is this .

Again, students might not mind, but a keyboard of that size is pretty cramped. Fortunately, any Bluetooth keyboard will work. (Here's .) And there are any number of cheap or free DIY ways to prop up an iPad, like this cardboard stand.

Obviously you'll want to check with the school system to make sure an iPad is a viable option for this year's curriculum. If it is, I'd grab this deal before it's gone. It will be, and soon.

