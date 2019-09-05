Sarah Tew/CNET

At a recent Labor Day BBQ, CNET editor John Falcone found that everyone wanted to pick his brain regarding "cheap AirPods alternatives." That doesn't surprise me at all; with the demise of the headphone jack, everyone is looking for good wireless-earbud options -- ideally not priced at $159 or $199 with wireless charging case.

Regular Cheapskate readers haven't had to look very far, as I've written about affordable earbuds (including, most recently, a $32 AirPods clone) more times than I can count.

Well, folks, the deals just keep coming. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller BesDio has the TaoTronics TT-BH053 true-wireless earphones for $32.39 -- the lowest price I've seen yet. They normally sell for around $45. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The TT-BH053 may look like matte-black AirPods, but they have one fundamental difference: They incorporate noise-isolating rubber ear tips, which some listeners find preferable to the AirPods' hard-plastic design. Those tips afford better bass response and, for some, a more comfortable and/or secure fit.

Ah, but how do they sound overall? I haven't tested them myself, but let me steer you to David Carnoy's recent TaoTronics TT-BH053 review. Verdict: "Among the better sub-$50 true wireless earphones." In fact, they were good enough to make his list of the best cheap true-wireless earbuds.

I'm a firm believer that you need different headphones and earphones for different situations -- and that you don't need to spend a lot to enjoy solid audio quality. Here's proof of that. For $32 and change, you really can't go wrong.

Already own a pair of these? Hit the comments and share your own review!

Bonus deal rerun: This ridiculously versatile power bank is back for $22

It's time to start expecting more from your mobile charger. Big battery. USB-C. Qi wireless charging. All that good stuff.

Aideaz

Bam! For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Aideaz 20,000-mAh portable USB-C + Qi power bank is $21.99 when you clip the on-page 6%-off coupon and apply promo code 409L1R76 at checkout. Regular price: $40.

Narrow and compact, the charger features not only a 5-watt Qi charging pad, but also a digital readout that shows how much power is remaining. (That's so much better than the usual one-to-four LEDs.)

It has a QuickCharge-compatible Type-A USB port and a Power Delivery (PD) USB-C port, meaning you can charge up to three devices simultaneously (including one up top on the Qi pad). So, for example: phone, tablet and Nintendo Switch, all at the same time.

The charger has a 4.4-star average rating from nearly 450 buyers, and it's backed by an 18-month warranty. Yes, please!

