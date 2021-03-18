Charmin unfurls NFT toilet paper art

Charmin

Toilet paper maker Charmin is getting in on the NFT craze. Or in this case, NFT(P).

In a series of tweets Wednesday, the maker of water closet accessories introduced digital art -- various illustrations of rolls of toilet paper -- that it'll be putting up for sale.

Introducing NFT(P) by Charmin.🎨



Sometimes a better bathroom experience goes beyond the seat, that’s why were rolling out the first-ever NFT art by a toilet paper brand!



Bid on the digital art using the link below. All proceeds donated to @directrelief!https://t.co/hZkNwEWbDG pic.twitter.com/uJgWtPQDvy — Charmin (@Charmin) March 17, 2021

The art world's imagination has been captured by NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, which are essentially cryptological certificates of authenticity -- if you own the NFT, the story goes, you own the "original." In March, storied British auction house Christie's closed its first sale of a digital-only art piece, by artist Beeple. It went for a staggering $69.3 million (seems that's more than you'd pay for a Raphael, Rubens or Turner).

It's not clear whether a Whipple will fetch anywhere near as much as a Beeple, if, indeed, these NFT(P)s sell at all. But if they do find buyers, proceeds will go to humanitarian aid nonprofit Direct Relief.