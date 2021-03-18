Xbox Game Pass for PC adds EA Play Nvidia GeForce Now price hike IRS pushes Tax Day PS5 restock Snyder Cut of Justice League SSI, SSDI and third stimulus checks

Charmin unfurls NFT toilet paper art

Look out, Mr. Beeple: Mr. Whipple is coming for you.

NF-TP. Get it? Now, wipe that grin off your face. (Yes, we're on a roll here.)

 Charmin

Toilet paper maker Charmin is getting in on the NFT craze. Or in this case, NFT(P).

In a series of tweets Wednesday, the maker of water closet accessories introduced digital art -- various illustrations of rolls of toilet paper -- that it'll be putting up for sale.

The art world's imagination has been captured by NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, which are essentially cryptological certificates of authenticity -- if you own the NFT, the story goes, you own the "original." In March, storied British auction house Christie's closed its first sale of a digital-only art piece, by artist Beeple. It went for a staggering $69.3 million (seems that's more than you'd pay for a Raphael, Rubens or Turner).

It's not clear whether a Whipple will fetch anywhere near as much as a Beeple, if, indeed, these NFT(P)s sell at all. But if they do find buyers, proceeds will go to humanitarian aid nonprofit Direct Relief