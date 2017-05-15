'War for the Planet of the Apes' teaser brings Heston back

Hey, isn't that ... ? You know it. Fans of the original "Planet of the Apes" movie series will recognize a familiar voice in the teaser that came out Monday for "War for the Planet of the Apes."

Yep, it's the late actor Charlton Heston, who died in 2008. Heston played the lead human role of astronaut Taylor in 1968's original "Planet of the Apes" movie, and appeared briefly in its first sequel.

In this teaser, Heston's booming recorded voice is heard in an inspiring speech from the 1968 movie, as historical images of humans building a society are interspersed with clips from the new film and the two that came just before it. "I refuse to accept the end of man," Heston says, going on to say man will survive not due to his voice, but due to his soul and spirit.

Then ape leader Caesar wakes up, as if from a dream, and we're reminded that the film's final trailer is coming on Tuesday.

"War for the Planet of the Apes" will be released on July 14 in the US and UK, and July 13 in Australia.