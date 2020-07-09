Charlize Theron's The Old Guard invades Netflix

Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. The audio is about a minute or two long.

If you're looking for a paint-by-numbers action movie, look no further than The Old Guard. Sometimes it can be comforting to watch a flick that seems familiar. Check out CNET's review of The Old Guard if you want to know more (warning: some spoilers). Or you could just watch the movie from Friday. Whatever floats your boat.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Amazon Prime Video finally added a much-needed feature for multiperson households. Finally, there are profiles. That means you can have a profile for yourself, your partner, your child, your dog or whomever.

Amazon Prime just picked up My Spy starring Dave Bautista, best known as Drax from Guardians of the Galaxy. The film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release, but plans changed. My Spy also features Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong. It should be worth a watch if you're already paying for Prime.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Thereon, hereon, whereon Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for July 2020

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ) | RSS (SD)