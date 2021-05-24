'Charlie bit my finger' removed from YouTube after selling as $760K NFT

YouTube

Buying NFTs is often pointless, a common derision goes, because the digital media you're buying can be seen everywhere for free. Recall the nonfungible token for Nyan Cat sold for $531,000, despite the fact that you can see the GIF and YouTube clip with a click of a button.

The family of Charlie, of "Charlie bit my finger!" fame, is changing that by removing the famous video from YouTube after selling it as an NFT for $760,999.

Posted in 2007, "Charlie bit my finger!" was one of the original viral internet clips. It's a minute-long video of kids being cute: Harry puts his finger in baby brother Charlie's mouth, then protests after Charlie bites his finger. It's been watched over 883 million times. It's been delisted from YouTube and will soon be removed from the site following its sale as an NFT.

NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, are tokens of ownership minted on blockchains. Blockchains are unchangeable digital ledgers. Essentially, the blockchains act as a public record to show the world that you own "Charlie bit my finger!", Jack Dorsey's first tweet, a 52-minute recording of farts or whatever digital artifact you choose to buy the NFT for.

The auction for Charlie bit my finger! started at $99,999 and went drastically higher. A bidding war between two users, 3fmusic and mememaster, broke out and the NFT ultimately sold for $760,999 to 3fmusic. Not only will be 3fmusic be the sole official owner of the clip, they'll also get the opportunity to recreate it.

"The NFT winner will have the opportunity to create their own parody of the video featuring the original stars, Harry and Charlie," reads a blurb on the auction page. "Star in it yourself, or give the honor to the biggest Charlie Bit My Finger fan you know, and re-create a hilarious modern-day rendition of the classic clip."

Best $760,000 spent ever?