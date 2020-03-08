Charge three devices at once with this RAVPower 26,800mAh power bank for $32

RAVPower

Recently, I met an old friend for lunch and was shocked to discover that she was carrying not one, not two, but three different power banks in her purse. Each one offered, at most, a paltry 10,000mAh of power, so she felt the need for several of them to rattle around in her bag all the time. This deal is for her -- and anyone else getting by on a lightweight portable battery. Right now, you can get a . That's 33% off the regular price of $48. To get the deal, you need to clip the $5 coupon on the product page and apply discount code VHVF665M at checkout.

This power bank isn't especially remarkable aside from the good weekend price. It measures 6.77 x 3.15 x 0.79 inches and weighs a beefy one-pound. But it's got a trio of USB ports for charging up to three devices at once, smartly distributing 5.5 amps as needed. The package includes a pair of Micro USB cables and a mesh travel pouch.

Since we're talking about power, do you need a wall charger, either to plug into an outlet in your home or to toss into a suitcase for travel? You can grab . Regularly priced at $20, you can get this deal by clicking the 10% coupon on the product page and applying coupon code SYPYJXK6 at checkout.

Again, RAVPower isn't re-inventing the wheel. It's just a nice price on a useful accessory. The wall charger includes support for Quick Charge 3.0, so it can top off a Galaxy S10 in under 90 minutes or an iPhone 11 in about 2.1 hours.

Now playing: Watch this: The next Galaxy S phone may have leaked in pictures