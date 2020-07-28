Charge deals Tuesday: Save up to 46% on wireless charging stands and cables

Deal Savings Price





It's a shame that Qi-compatible phones don't ship with a charging pad, because a lot of people continue to charge their new phone with a clumsy cable rather than buying a charging pad. If you've never experienced the convenience of wireless charging, I have a few deals this week to encourage you to make the leap.

ESR First up is the coolest thing I've seen this week. The ESR Foldable Wireless Charger is a typical Qi-certified wireless phone charging stand that lets your phone sit up for easy viewing -- until you fold it flat, so you can use it as a horizontal charger. Or just collapse it for easy storage or transport. Either way, it delivers 10 watts for fast charging. To get this deal, clip the coupon on the product page and also apply code 40OFFWLS at checkout for a total of 46% off.

ESR The ESR Lounge Stand is a Qi-certified wireless charging stand for your phone, and though it doesn't fold like its cousin, this one has a great aesthetic thanks to the fabric-covered finish and 60's-inspired metal legs. It delivers up to 10 watts for fast-charging with compatible phones. To get this deal, apply discount code 40OFFWLS at checkout, which gives you a 40% discount over the original $24 list price.

ESR You probably have a few Lightning cables that end with a typical USB-A connector, but increasingly you'll be needing USB-C versions. This 6-foot ESR USB-C-to-Lightning cable is a good opportunity to stash one in your cable bag. It's an attractive braided cable that's MFi certified and has been tested to 5,000 insertions. It's capable of fast charging your iPhone. To get this deal, apply discount code 1USBCTOL at checkout, which nets you 30% off the original price of $15.

