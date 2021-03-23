Charge all the phones at once on this charging pad built for 3 for $18

Lecone

It can be tough living in a crowded house. There's always a line for the bathroom, and you never know who's going to eat the last leftover slice of pizza. An oversized Qi charging pad can eliminate one source of anxiety, though. The Lecone Triple Wireless Charger, for example, can accommodate three phones at once, and fast-charge all of them at up to 10 watts each. It usually costs $30, but right now you can get the when you apply promo code KCOQJ9H2 at checkout. That's 40% off -- a pretty good deal.

The ultrawide pad is covered in an antislip fabric and has heat dissipation ports on the underside to help keep things cool. Not only does it accommodate three wireless devices at up to 10 watts each, but a pair of USB-A ports on the side make it so you can charge a total of five devices at once. And unlike some inexpensive chargers, this one comes with the AC adapter so it's ready to go right out of the box.

