A full-size Char-Broil infrared grill is just $230 today at Best Buy

If you're ready to get outside and start grilling -- and who isn't after the spring we've had? -- check out this full-sized Char-Broil 2-burner TRU-InfraRed grill, currently down to just $230 at Best Buy as one of its Deals of the Day. As far as grills go, it falls squarely in the no-fuss category, requiring exactly zero heavy propane tanks or messy mounds of charcoal. Best of all, it'll ship for free by this coming Wednesday and well before Father's Day (hint, hint).

Infrared may not be the first heating source you consider when you think of grilling, but if your aim is simple and safe grilling outside (or even inside), it's a very good option. True, you won't get any flame-broiled flavor but the Char-Broil gets high marks in more than 100 verified purchase reviews for how fast it heats up and how evenly it grills meats, chicken, fish and vegetables. Caring for an infrared grill is slightly different but still very simple. It's recommended that you season the grates before use, for instance, and avoid metal brushes when cleaning them after.

Order the Char-Broil during the one-day sale and Best Buy will ship it for free by next week. Or choose Best Buy's free no-contact curbside pickup and grab it later today (though you must buy it online).