Chaos Walking: Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley dodge dystopian danger in new trailer

Screenshot/CNET

In the new trailer for Chaos Walking, out Thursday, everyone's thoughts are on display. Well, almost everyone's.

Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley star in the upcoming dystopian thriller, which takes place on a planet where all the women have died and everyone else is afflicted with something called The Noise. The Noise makes thoughts visible in colorful swirls. After Ridley crash lands on the planet, Holland is thrown off by not only seeing a girl for the first time, but also by not being able to know what she's thinking. In the trailer, danger-dodging and quieting down the old inner monologue are high priorities.

The trailer marks progress for a movie that's been long delayed. Chaos Walking originally started filming in 2017, but hurdles like reshoots pushed the movie past its 2019 release date.

Chaos Walking is based on a sci-fi trilogy of the same name by Patrick Ness. It's slated for 2021.