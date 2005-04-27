Changing channels in the game business

April 27, 2005

Microsoft's main game executive pays respects to PSP, touts MTV unveiling of next Xbox.

TBS prepares new broadband service as more entertainment companies enter game market.

The New York Times

The launch of "Matrix Online" is the biggest splash yet in the business of massively multiplayer games.

So, three "Matrix" films weren't enough for you? Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment is offering a Morpheus fix.

Sales of games, consoles and accessories rose 18 percent over the previous quarter, according to NDP.