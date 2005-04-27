Changing channels in the game business

Broadening appeal of digital games has prompted TV tie-ins for the upcoming Xbox and a new game service from Turner Broadcasting.
Xbox chief talks up next generationMicrosoft's main game executive pays respects to PSP, touts MTV unveiling of next Xbox.
Turner aims at game market with new serviceTBS prepares new broadband service as more entertainment companies enter game market.
'The Matrix' ever-loaded: A game for the committedThe launch of "Matrix Online" is the biggest splash yet in the business of massively multiplayer games.
Images: Taking the red pill in 'Matrix Online'So, three "Matrix" films weren't enough for you? Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment is offering a Morpheus fix.
Video game market up in first quarterSales of games, consoles and accessories rose 18 percent over the previous quarter, according to NDP.
