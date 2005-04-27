CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Changing channels in the game business

Broadening appeal of digital games prompts TV tie-ins for upcoming Xbox and new game service from Turner Broadcasting.

Broadening appeal of digital games has prompted TV tie-ins for the upcoming Xbox and a new game service from Turner Broadcasting.

Xbox chief talks up next generation

Microsoft's main game executive pays respects to PSP, touts MTV unveiling of next Xbox.
April 27, 2005

Turner aims at game market with new service

TBS prepares new broadband service as more entertainment companies enter game market.
April 27, 2005

'The Matrix' ever-loaded: A game for the committed

The launch of "Matrix Online" is the biggest splash yet in the business of massively multiplayer games.
The New York Times
April 25, 2005

Images: Taking the red pill in 'Matrix Online'

So, three "Matrix" films weren't enough for you? Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment is offering a Morpheus fix.
April 25, 2005

Video game market up in first quarter

Sales of games, consoles and accessories rose 18 percent over the previous quarter, according to NDP.
April 25, 2005