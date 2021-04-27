Champions League: PSG vs. Man City start time, how to watch in the US, UK and Australia

Javier Montano/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Now we've recovered from the madness that was the European Super League, we can concentrate on what actually matters: Football. The Champions League 2020/2021 is rapidly approaching its conclusion and there are now only four teams left: Man City,, PSG, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Real Madrid and Chelsea just finished the first leg of their semi-final, with a 1-1 draw. Next up is the big one: PSG vs. Man City. The winner of this match will no doubt be the better favourite to win the whole tournament.

Here's everything you need to know...

Champions League Semi-Finals Start time

PSG vs. Man City

US

The first leg between PSG and Man City kicks off at 3 p.m. ET (12 noon PT) on April 28.

UK

The first leg between PSG and Man City kicks off at 8 p.m. GMT on April. 28.

Australia

The first leg between PSG and Man City kicks off at 5 a.m. AEDT on April. 29.

How to watch

US

The long and short of it is, your best bet is signing up with Paramount Plus.

All the details on Paramount Plus' online coverage of Champions League matches can be found here. Paramount Plus has access to all Champions League matches. You'll also be able to watch all matches in the Europa League, the second-tier European competition.

Univision has the rights to the US Spanish broadcast of the Champions League, however. You can find out more here.

UK

If you want to watch Champions League football in the UK, our recommendation is sign up with BT Sport.

BT Sport is streaming all the Champions League matches, but it also gives you access to a bunch of other good stuff, like UFC, so it's worth getting.

Australia

Much like the English Premier League, Optus Sport is showing all the Champions League matches in Australia.

If you care about watching soccer at all, the Optus Sport deal is a good one. Especially if you follow the EPL which, being the most high profile league on the planet, most soccer fans do.



Disclaimer: I subscribe to the service and love it. Easy access to all matches on my smart TV and works nicely with a mobile app.