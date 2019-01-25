Chamberlain adds family sharing feature to MyQ garage controllers

MyQ

MyQ garage controllers have been around for a few years now, smartening and automating garage access for their owners. Chamberlain announced the myQ Family Share on Friday, a new and (surprisingly) free feature that allows you to grant access to three people for remote, app-enabled control and monitoring of your garage controllers, gates and lights.

This works with the latest version of the myQ app (versions 3.120 and higher). Both parties will need the myQ app, as the feature is not available through the myQ website. Send an invite, and the user will need to accept it within three days. Once everything is set up, they'll be able to switch between their own account and yours, no password sharing required.

Family Share is free, unlike Chamberlain's $1 per month Google Assistant and IFTTT subscriptions. The feature won't work with commercial door openers. For more information on myQ Family Share, visit Chamberlain's website.