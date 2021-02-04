Chadwick Boseman makes history with four SAG Award nominations

Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 at just 43, got nominated for four Screen Actors Guild Awards on Thursday, setting a record. The Black Panther star was nominated for his lead role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, for his supporting role in Da 5 Bloods, and also is included in the full cast nominations for both films. The cast honors are the SAG Awards' closest comparison to the Academy Awards' best picture nomination. Boseman is the first actor to receive four film nominations in the same year.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, based on the August Wilson play, stars Viola Davis as the title character, blues singer Ma Rainey, with Boseman playing trumpeter Levee Green. In Da 5 Bloods, four aging Vietnam War veterans return there in search of treasure they left behind, and to find the remains of their squad leader, played in flashback by Boseman. Both films are now streaming on Netflix.

The SAG Awards include both television and film. The Crown, Ozark, Bridgerton, Lovecraft Country, Ted Lasso and Schitt's Creek were among the TV nominees. In addition to Boseman's two movies, nominated films include Minari, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and One Night in Miami.

The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air on TNT and TBS on April 4.