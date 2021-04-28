CES 2022 will return to Las Vegas in person

Sarah Tew/CNET

CES 2022 is going back to Las Vegas following this year's all-digital event, the Consumer Technology Association said Thursday, as coronavirus restrictions ease in the US. The event will take place Jan. 5-8, with media days taking place Jan. 3-4.

Around 1,000 companies -- including Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Daimler AG, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung and Sony -- are on board for the event, according to the CTA, with more being added.

You'll also be able to attend digitally. Plans for the event will evolve depending on coronavirus safety measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CTA noted.

"We're thrilled to return to Las Vegas -- home to CES for more than 40 years -- and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces," Gary Shapiro, the association's president and CEO, said in a release. "Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation."