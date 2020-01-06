CES 2020: Watch the LG press conference, pizza robots and more, live from Las Vegas

CES 2020

CES 2020 is where the technology year kicks off: It's a gigantic trade show (more than 170,000 attendees are expected) where the biggest names in consumer electronics converge on Las Vegas to show off the tech that will dominate our lives in the next decade. This year, we'll see everything from 8K TVs to digitally rendered people to sex tech -- and that's just for starters.

Yes, you wish you were here -- but CNET offers the next best thing. We're delivering four full days of live video programming from the show floor. Our coverage kicks off today at 7:45 a.m. PT/10:45 a.m. ET.

How to watch CES Live

There are three ways to watch:

Watch right here, embedded above.

Watch on YouTube.

If you're at CES: Stop by the CNET Stage on the second level of the Sands Expo Center.



CES Live coverage: Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

All times are PT. Schedule is subject to change without notice.

7:45 a.m. PT: LG press conference: LG already teased new OLED TVs and more, but we'll get full details on everything the Korean company is cooking up for 2020.

9 a.m. PT: CNET Editors: What to expect at CES 2020: CNET's top editors will offer a preview of the 2020 show, highlighting the early announcements and the overall themes of the show.

10 a.m. PT: Panasonic press conference: Panasonic has receded from the US market since the glory days of plasma TVs, but the Japanese manufacturer may have some interesting appliance and smart home news in store.

11 a.m. PT: Hisense press conference: Expect a rundown of this Chinese manufacturers new 2020 TVs and more.

11:45 a.m. PT: LG Display: We'll get an exclusive deep dive on the latest OLED technology from LG's screen division.

12 noon PT: TCL press conference: China's TCL has become one of the top TV brands in the US in short time. We'll no doubt get a full update on the company's 2020 lineup -- and maybe a look at more product categories, too.

12:50 p.m. PT: LG booth tour live: It doesn't open to the public until Tuesday, but we'll be sharing a sneak peek at LG's booth from the Las Vegas Convention Center floor.

1 p.m. PT: Toyota press conference: With the North American International Auto Show now moved from January to June, CES is taking center stage for mid-winter auto announcements. We'll see what the world's largest automaker has to say at 1 p.m.

1:30 p.m. PT: Dell laptop preview: Get an in-depth preview of Dell's 2020 laptop lineup, no doubt including the all-new Dell XPS 13.

2 p.m. PT: AMD press conference: Intel's arch-rival will show its 2020 product slate.

2:50 p.m. PT: UBTech Walker Robot

3 p.m. PT: Hyundai Motor Company press conference: Flying car. Nuff said.

3:50 p.m. PT: Picnic Pizza Bot

4 p.m. PT: To be announced

5 p.m. PT: Sony press conference: Will we see a PS5 reveal, as rumored? Tune it to find out.

5:45 p.m. PT: Oral-B iO and Opte's Precision Wand

6 p.m. PT: Impossible Foods: The Impossible Burger was the big hit of CES 2019 -- now we'll see what the plant-based meat company is doing for an encore.

6:15 p.m. PT: Charmin: Ready for a robot that will deliver toilet paper to you on demand? We'll get a visit from the Rollbot.

6:30 p.m. PT: Samsung Keynote: The company has no traditional press conference this year, but Samsung is delivering the first CES 2020 keynote, which caps a busy press day.